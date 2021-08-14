Nord Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.40 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00005796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00137353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00154194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,587.55 or 0.99804396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.60 or 0.00866770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.