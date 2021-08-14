Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,169. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

