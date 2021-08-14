Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.11. 372,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,434. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

