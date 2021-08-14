Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $10.75 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,985,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 143,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18.6% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

