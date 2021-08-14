nOS (NOS) Price Tops $0.0515 on Top Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00137353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00154194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,587.55 or 0.99804396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.60 or 0.00866770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official website for nOS is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

