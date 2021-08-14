NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Holdings Lifted by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of NOV worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in NOV by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NOV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.