Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Novanta comprises about 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.16% of Novanta worth $150,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth $268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.32. The stock had a trading volume of 56,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.01. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $148.86.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

