Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,081,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,292 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $1,347,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,612,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after buying an additional 85,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.76. 758,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

