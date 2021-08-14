NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered NSK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get NSK alerts:

NPSKY opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 508.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03. NSK has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. NSK had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.