Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.66 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $25.66 million and $2.83 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

