Nuco.cloud (NCDT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.52 Million

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00135672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00155511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.76 or 0.99957938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00871703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

