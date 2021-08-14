Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1,481.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,383 shares of company stock worth $14,678,730. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.