Nuggets Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 82.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Nuggets has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $228.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 101.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00049161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00135773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00156769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,139.26 or 0.99890288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00864192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.