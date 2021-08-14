NULS (NULS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.08 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001306 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $61.08 million and $20.86 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00137192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00155021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.96 or 0.99834690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.70 or 0.00872341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

