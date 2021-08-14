Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.39). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610 over the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $40,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Nutanix by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $40.71.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.