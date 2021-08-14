NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stake Reduced by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 102,532 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of NuVasive worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $47,459,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $17,408,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $15,228,000.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUVA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,928.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.69. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

