Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $146,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 50,143 shares during the period.

NYSE JHB remained flat at $$9.40 during trading hours on Friday. 51,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

