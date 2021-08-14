Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 182.2% in July

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 182.2% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter.

JGH stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.26. 38,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $16.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

