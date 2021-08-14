Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 384.6% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JLS stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.