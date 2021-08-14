Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 5.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 12,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

