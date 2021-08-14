Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Down 75.1% in July

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the July 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NRK remained flat at $$14.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $14.45.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
