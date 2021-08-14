Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 364.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NAN opened at $15.25 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

