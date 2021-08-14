Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Down 78.3% in July

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the July 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 38,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,595. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 757,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 101,332 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,332,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

