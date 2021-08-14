nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of nVent Electric worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVT opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,343,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

