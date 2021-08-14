Nyzo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $162,855.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Nyzo has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $162,855.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00135330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00154592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,876.99 or 1.00237138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.58 or 0.00871537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

