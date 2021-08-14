NZS Capital LLC Invests $30.99 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 226,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,000. Apple comprises about 2.8% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

