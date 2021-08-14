O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in O-I Glass by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after purchasing an additional 633,354 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 157.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,615 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of OI opened at $14.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

