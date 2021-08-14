Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 14.3% Higher This Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $145.16 million and $24.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001095 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

