Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OTCMKTS OCDDY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,198. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $80.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.