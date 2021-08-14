Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

OCDGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of OCDGF opened at $25.29 on Friday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.32.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

