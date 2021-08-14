Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Oceaneering International worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $11,244,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $10,173,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,508,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

NYSE OII opened at $12.27 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.