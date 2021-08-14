OctoFi Market Capitalization Achieves $9.76 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for about $12.23 or 0.00026047 BTC on popular exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $9.76 million and $128,408.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.43 or 0.00878162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00105139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043869 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

