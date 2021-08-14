ODUWA (OWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,423.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 53% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $996,009.75 and approximately $9,423.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,448.97 or 1.00056680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00032156 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00080196 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001037 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.