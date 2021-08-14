ODUWA (OWC) One Day Volume Tops $15,865.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $15,865.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 38.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,863.54 or 1.00136288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00033006 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077456 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001010 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013596 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

