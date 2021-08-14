Odyssey (OCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.43 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00881569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00102250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044122 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

