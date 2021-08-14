Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $9.36 million and $3.00 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.11 or 0.00874473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00105004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.