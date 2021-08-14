Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.50. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 9,877 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $124.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

