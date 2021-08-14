Oikos (OKS) Market Cap Hits $1.75 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $46,401.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 84.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00137050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00154927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,801.53 or 1.00031070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.20 or 0.00876746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 184,874,751 coins and its circulating supply is 173,728,706 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.