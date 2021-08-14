OKB Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.86 or 0.00048364 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $445.04 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.20 or 0.00876456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00107101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043822 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

