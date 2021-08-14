Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,428. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

