Omni 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $731.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Omni has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $731.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00008990 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,251 coins and its circulating supply is 562,935 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

