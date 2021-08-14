OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Short Interest Up 182.6% in July

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 182.6% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,548. OMNIQ has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33.
About OMNIQ
OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.
