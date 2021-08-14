Omnitude Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $755,330.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Omnitude has traded up 123.9% against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $755,330.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.00878335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00105373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043977 BTC.

About Omnitude

ECOM is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.