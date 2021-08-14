OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 239.4% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in OMRON were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07. OMRON has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $97.00.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

