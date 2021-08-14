On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Short Interest Update

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 368.4% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

On the Beach Group stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

