Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Short Interest Down 73.8% in July

Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,474,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OCLG stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,047,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,972,375. Oncologix Tech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Oncologix Tech

Oncologix Tech, Inc is a medical holding company, which is engaged in the operation and manufacture of medical device products. It operates through three segments: Personal Care Services, Medical Device Manufacturing, and Medical Products Distribution & Technologies. The Personal Care Services segment provides non-medical, personal care attendant services, supervised independent living, long-Term senior care, and other approved programs.

