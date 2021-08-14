OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $790,275.68 and approximately $335,488.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00873621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00106071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043825 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.