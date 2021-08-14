Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the July 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OPHLY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

