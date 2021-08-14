Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the July 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OPHLY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.93.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
See Also: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.