Onooks 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $147,815.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $147,815.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00137661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00154746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,997.81 or 1.00077837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00871337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars.

