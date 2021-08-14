Ontology Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Ontology has a market cap of $945.54 million and approximately $200.16 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00038610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00297862 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000735 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00035339 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 878,027,426 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

